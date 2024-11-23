LPL Financial LLC Purchases 668,100 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $133,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.56 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

