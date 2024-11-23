LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $104,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 98,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

