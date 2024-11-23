LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 597,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $123,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,968 shares of company stock worth $3,126,464. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

