LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $116,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.19 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

