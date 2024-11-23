M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 617.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,211,596.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,506.38. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,858 shares of company stock valued at $19,661,157 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

