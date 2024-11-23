M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $249.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.