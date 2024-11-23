MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $223,625.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $223,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,912,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,027,375. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $7,438,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $5,459,090.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

