Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.75 and traded as high as C$3.51. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 26,417 shares trading hands.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of C$75.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

