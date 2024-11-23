MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 73,138,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 54,931,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

MARA Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 5.52.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,805 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MARA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in MARA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

