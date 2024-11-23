Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 28.7% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $491,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $114.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

