Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $303,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $1,346,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $742.74 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $745.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.