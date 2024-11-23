M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.45 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 191.50 ($2.40). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.41), with a volume of 39,947 shares.

M&C Saatchi Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.32. The firm has a market cap of £237.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,155.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&C Saatchi

In related news, insider Zaid Al-Qassab bought 53,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £100,121.67 ($125,512.94). 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.