Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.31 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

