Merck & Co., Inc. recently announced the election of Surendralal L. “Lal” Karsanbhai to the company’s Board of Directors. This decision, effective January 1, 2025, was disclosed in a press release issued on November 22, 2024. Mr. Karsanbhai will bring his expertise to the Board, where he will serve as a member of both the Audit and Governance Committees.

Mr. Karsanbhai’s appointment comes with compensation as a non-employee director in accordance with Merck’s existing non-employee director compensation practices. He has no undisclosed arrangements with any other individuals that led to his election to the Board, and there are no undisclosed relationships or transactions with the company that require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Furthermore, on November 19, 2024, Merck’s Board approved and adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective from the same date. These revisions primarily concern the indemnification provisions applicable to the company’s directors, officers, employees, and agents, with additional non-substantive and conforming adjustments made to the by-laws.

The specifics of the amended by-laws are detailed in the full text of the document labeled Exhibit 3.1. Alongside this, a press release outlining Mr. Karsanbhai’s election to the Board is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) remains a pivotal player in the pharmaceutical industry, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. Their commitment to advancing health solutions and research in the prevention and treatment of diseases for both humans and animals is steadfast. For more insights into Merck’s endeavors, visit their official website at www.merck.com, where you can connect with the company on various social media platforms.

The Board’s decision to elect Mr. Karsanbhai is a strategic move to enrich the diversity and global perspectives within Merck’s leadership. With the addition of Mr. Karsanbhai, the Merck Board, effective January 1, 2025, will consist of 13 accomplished members eager to drive the company’s mission forward.

As with any forward-looking statement, Merck & Co., Inc. advises that actual results may vary from those anticipated due to a range of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could impact results include industry conditions, economic fluctuations, regulatory challenges, and litigation exposure, among others. For an in-depth analysis of these factors, refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

