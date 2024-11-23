Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

