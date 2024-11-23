Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 53,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

