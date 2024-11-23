Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,866,636. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $311.87 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

