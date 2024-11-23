Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $159.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $161.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

