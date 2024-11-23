Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 161,021 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

