Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Mitie Group Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.
Mitie Group Company Profile
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.