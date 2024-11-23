Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 153,421 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 646.4% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.