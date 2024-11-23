Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 10,677 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Profile

Free Report

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

