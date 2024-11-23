MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €5.98 ($6.23) and last traded at €5.86 ($6.10). Approximately 31,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.83 ($6.07).

MLP Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 240.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.92. The firm has a market cap of $642.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

About MLP

(Get Free Report)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.