MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 2726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

MobilityOne Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.54.

About MobilityOne

(Get Free Report)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MobilityOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobilityOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.