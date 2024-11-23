MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Trimmed by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,130 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $222,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after buying an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MongoDB by 16.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,034,249. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $332.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.