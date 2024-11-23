Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 68,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $190.02 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $985.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

