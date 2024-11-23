Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,905 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 11.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.5% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.