Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of APA by 48.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

APA Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.24.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

