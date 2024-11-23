Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Clorox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 347,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,266,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

