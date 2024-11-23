Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

