Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,593,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,446,000 after acquiring an additional 479,167 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 393,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 135,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

