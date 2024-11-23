Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 19 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,545,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,552,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,007.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,422.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,587.74. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,052.58 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

