Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after purchasing an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CF Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,435,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $89.81 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

