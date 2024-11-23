Nathan’s Famous, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nathan’s Famous

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.