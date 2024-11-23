National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.78

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the bank on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.55.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

National Bankshares Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NKSH opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

