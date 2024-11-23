National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $203.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.55. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.69%.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
