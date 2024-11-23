Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $9.32 on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,517. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $45.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

