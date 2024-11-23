Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $210,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $163.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.87.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

