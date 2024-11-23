Neil Biddle Purchases 5,961,071 Shares of Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) Stock

Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV – Get Free Report) insider Neil Biddle acquired 5,961,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$137,104.63 ($89,028.98).

Greenvale Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

About Greenvale Energy

Greenvale Energy Ltd engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for hydrocarbons, copper, gold, and uranium, as well as other minerals, such as silver, bismuth, molybdenum, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company's principal projects include the Alpha Torbanite project located in Queensland; and the Georgina Basin IOCG project in the Northern Territory.

