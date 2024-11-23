Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.83. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 86,740 shares changing hands.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

