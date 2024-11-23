Newmark Group, Inc. Executive Chairman Nominated for U.S. Secretary of CommerceThe Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) recently made headlines with the nomination of its Executive Chairman, Howard W. Lutnick, to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Newmark Group’s 8K filing here.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

