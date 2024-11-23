NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.75 and traded as low as C$14.53. NFI Group shares last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 207,079 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.79.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

