NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.99 and last traded at C$8.99. Approximately 40,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 25,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

NGEx Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.26.

NGEx Minerals Company Profile

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

