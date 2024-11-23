Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $547.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $551.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.89. The firm has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

