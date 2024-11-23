Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $281.81 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $243.87 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

