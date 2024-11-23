Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 34,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 39,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $513.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $480.57 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total transaction of $4,975,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,178.88. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

