Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $122.10.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

