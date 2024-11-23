Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

