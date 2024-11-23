nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney Sells 15,000 Shares

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,961,021.85. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

nLIGHT Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of LASR opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in nLIGHT by 1,637.2% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 25.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 969.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

