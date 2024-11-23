Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis
Novartis Stock Up 0.4 %
Novartis stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Novartis
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Further Reading
